Puppy Haven Rescue in Tulsa seeking help from community amid rise of heartworm cases

TULSA, Okla. — Puppy Haven Rescue in Tulsa is seeking help from the community amid a rise of heartworm cases at the shelter.

Fourteen dogs at the rescue have tested positive for heartworm which the shelter said can be deadly if left untreated.





Puppy Haven Rescue said heartworm treatment is essential, but expensive as treatment for each dog is $460 and $6,440 in total for all 14 dogs.

They are calling on the community to help cover the cost of treatment in whatever way they can.

The rescue shared the following statement in part on Facebook:

“We’re asking our community for help. Every single dollar donated goes directly toward life-saving treatment for these deserving pups. No amount is too small. Whether it’s $5 or $50, it brings us closer to healing them and giving them the life they’ve always deserved.

Please donate to Picard, Floatie, Newmie, Hot Dog, Margarita, Dolly Parton, Flip Flop, Caroline, Wave, Sandy, Slushy, Kimber, Elizabeth, and Dennis."

Below is a list of various ways you can donate to Puppy Haven Rescue: