Local

Public Service Company of Oklahoma thanks customers for patience

By John Filbeck
PSO Outage
By John Filbeck

The unprecedented wind event in Oklahoma on Friday, March 14th brought sustained high winds near 40mph and gusts near 70mph. Nearly 26,000 customers were left without power, and PSO has been working to repair damage to their systems.

PSO says that the customer outages peaked Friday afternoon with 25,663 customers in the dark. They say that 95% of those customers had the power restored by 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Over a 24-hour period, PSO crews replaced 100 utility poles, 50 cross arms, and 25,000 feet of wire. The high winds made the repair work challenging as crews' ability to use bucket trucks was limited.

Leigh Anne Strahler, President and COO of PSO said, “I want to thank our customers across the state as well as all of our hard-working crews out in the field. From line crews and servicers to our forestry team and technicians, our entire organization put in long hours to restore power safely and quickly.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!