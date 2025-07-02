Local

PSO issues warning about scams in Oklahoma

By Skyler Cooper
Public Service of Oklahoma
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma issued a warning to customers about utility scams it said was underway in Oklahoma.

PSO said people are posing as utility representatives and demanding immediate payment for services. The company said the scammers are specifically targeting residents and businesses in PSO service areas.

PSO said customers should remember the following if they think someone might be trying to scam them.

  • PSO will never call customers demanding immediate payment.
  • If you receive a suspicious call, email, or in-person visit, please take the following actions:
    • Phone: Hang up immediately
    • Email: Delete the message without responding
    • In-Person: Close the door

The company encourages customers to update their contact information on the PSO website to maintain a strong and safe connection with PSO.

