Local

PSO customers to see lower bills next year, according to Okla. Corporation Commission

By Skyler Cooper

PSO bucket truck

By Skyler Cooper

Some good news for PSO customers, you may save a few dollars on your bill soon, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The Corporation Commission estimated the average residential customer will see a savings of $11.73 on their bill starting in January.

The OCC issued an order reflecting savings on fuel costs of $17.08 for the average residential customer. But, the order also includes a $5.35 monthly average residential rate increase.

The Commission’s order approved an overall rate increase that is approximately $139.3 million dollars less than PSO’s original request.

OCC said PSO asked for a $294,497,000 rate increase. The Commission’s order resulted in a $131,208,000 rate increase.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!