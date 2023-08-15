PSO announces STEM after school grant winners

It’s a boost for Oklahoma education.

Eighteen Future Farmers of America chapters in Oklahoma will be on the receiving end of more than $36,000 in FFA STEM after school grants, courtesy PSO.

Everything from hydroponics to metallurgy to drone technology, a broad range of agriculture studies, will be funded by the grants.

Grants ranging from $325 to $2,500, will be awarded to FFA chapters in multiple communities, including Antlers, Arapaho, Blair, Boswell, Burns Flats-Dill City, Ramona, Carnegie, Elgin, Fletcher, Haileyville, Hinton, Locust Grove, Okmulgee, Oologah, Quinton, Red Oak, Soper and Stigler.

“PSO is excited to fund hands-on STEM activities in Oklahoma schools,” said PSO Vice President of External Affairs Tiffini Jackson. “These are the kinds of skills that keep students interested in science while building fulfilling futures.”

The grants will be presented at five regional FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training conferences sponsored by PSO, which begin Aug. 29 in McAlester.



