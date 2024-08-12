Pryor police report rash of car break-ins, including a marked sheriff’s office vehicle

Pryor police are warning people to be vigilant about securing their vehicles and removing any valuables and guns from vehicles, after a recent rash of car break-ins, some where guns were stolen.

In one particularly brazen case, they say someone even broke into a marked patrol vehicle in the driveway of a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy who lives in Pryor.

They say a shotgun was taken from the patrol vehicle.

They say the break-ins seem to be concentrated in the area of Southeast 17th Street near Lincoln Elementary School.

They say some vehicles were unlocked, but in other cases, like the one with the Delaware County patrol vehicle, the thieves broke out a window.

They’re asking people in the area to check their surveillance camera video to see if they can get any clues that could lead police to suspects.





