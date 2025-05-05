Price Tower sale to group that revived Mayo Hotel closes

The sale of Price Tower in Bartlesville is now final.

The Frank Lloyd Wright skyscraper was acquired by McFarlin Building LLC, which is in the same family of companies that renovated the Mayo Hotel in Tulsa.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to announce our acquisition of the iconic Price Tower.” Macy Snyder-Amatucci, President of Beautiful Hospitality, LLC said. “This is not only a meaningful moment for the community—it holds deep personal significance for my family and our partner Dale Forrest who is a native Bartian."

Since acquiring the Mayo Hotel in 2001 and opening it in 2009, the group has restored other properties including the Aloft Tulsa Downtown hotel, the Frontier Hotel in Pawhuska and others across Oklahoma.

They have since expanded into Lubbock, Texas.

“Now, our most thrilling project lies ahead: the restoration of Price Tower. Our passion for architecture and design has been a guiding force through generations, and we can’t wait to bring this remarkable Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece back to life—not only for the community but for visitors from around the world." Snyder-Amatucci said.

She said their goal is to revive the Price Tower as both a hotel and residences.

“Currently, the Price Tower is in significantly worse condition than when we initially made our offer in May of last year. But we remain committed to doing everything we can to launch this restoration and honor the legacy of this architectural treasure.” Snyder-Amatucci added.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy celebrated the news on Monday.

“The Conservancy holds a preservation easement protecting the building and certain collection items, and looks forward to working with McFarlin Building LLC as they stabilize, restore, and revitalize the building.” The page posted.