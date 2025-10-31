Porum police officer killed in Pittsburg County crash

UPDATE (10/31/2025) — The man who died in yesterday’s crash has been identified as a Porum Police Officer.

Representatives Tim Turner, R-Kinta, released the following statement following his death:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Patrol Officer Richard Phillips, who was tragically killed Thursday morning in a vehicle accident in Pittsburg County.

Officer Phillips was a proud Marine veteran, a devoted father and a dedicated public servant who served his community and country with honor. He was the kind of officer any department would be proud to have, hardworking, compassionate and committed to the call of service.

My family extends our heartfelt prayers to Officer Phillips’ children, his loved ones and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement as they mourn this tremendous loss. May they find comfort and peace in the days ahead.”

(10-30-2025) PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old man was killed during a crash in Pittsburg County on Thursday morning.

OHP said Richard Phillips of Quinton was driving southbound on Highway 71 near Etchinson Road at 10:24 a.m.

Phillips lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, and drove off the right side into a ditch, flipping the vehicle.

OHP said there were no passengers in the vehicle.