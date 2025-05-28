Port Muskogee signs railroad operating agreement

Port Muskogee has signed a Railroad Facilities Operating Agreement with OmniTRAX, naming it the exclusive operator of the Port Muskogee Railroad (PMR).

Port Muskogee says this partnership will enhance rail service, support industrial growth and expand multimodal access for existing and future industry in Muskogee.

Muskogee has announced more than $4.1 billion in new capital projects over the past 18 months. Statewide, Oklahoma’s ports generate over $500 million in annual economic impact and support more than 5,000 jobs.

“This is a big win for Muskogee and a big win for Oklahoma,” says Governor Kevin Stitt. “Port Muskogee is securing world-class rail services that will drive job creation, support industrial growth, and strengthen our position as a top destination for commerce. It’s further proof that Oklahoma is open for business and focused on the future!”

OmniTRAX will manage rail operations on port-owned tracks under the agreement.

Muskogee is the only micropolitan community in the state with all four modes of freight transportation, including rail, road river and runway. Port Muskogee’s strategic location connects global markets to inland America through the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

“OmniTRAX is excited to expand our Oklahoma rail service to now include Port Muskogee,” says OmniTRAX Co-CEO Dean Piacente. “We are proud to bring our best-in-class rail service and safety to Muskogee, and we look forward to being an active community partner.”

The Port Muskogee Railroad becomes the 30th railroad in the OmniTRAX network, and the fifth U.S. port partnership for the company.