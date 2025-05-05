POLICE: Woman stabbed, killed in road rage incident

A woman has died after police say she was stabbed in a road rage incident over the weekend.

Tulsa police said it happened Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood near 6th and Garnett. TPD said the man who stabbed the woman told officers she had been tailgating him, honking her horn and even threw a tire iron at his vehicle.

TPD said both individuals got out of their cars in the neighborhood and that’s when the woman, identified as Miashah Moses, hit the man with the tire iron and officers said he stabbed her in self-defense, according to police.

Police said Moses died at the hospital that the man who stabbed her was questioned and released.

TPD said the DA’s office will decide if charges are warranted.

Court records show Moses was released from prison in 2023 after serving time for the deaths of her two nieces.

The young girls died in an apartment fire in 2013 and Moses was charged with and convicted of Second Degree Murder.

Court documents said Moses was cooking and had left the apartment when the fire started. Fire investigators said the cause of the fire was inattentive cooking.