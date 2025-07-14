POLICE: Teen shot in face during attempted QT burglary

TULSA — Tulsa police say a teenager ended up with a gunshot wound on his face after he tried to steal from a west Tulsa QuikTrip.

Police were called to the QT near west 41st and I-244 around 1:15 Saturday morning.

Officers say the teen was injured when a bystander tried to stop the 17-year-old, got into a scuffle with his gun and it went off.

Police say they teen stabbed the bystander.

Both are expected to survive.

Police found the suspect hiding in a nearby home after he crashed into a dispensary.