Police seek Hobby Lobby Peeping Tom

Tulsa police say they arrested a man for trying to record under a woman’s skirt 11 times in 16 minutes.

Officers were called to the Hobby Lobby near 71st and Mingo around 3:00 p.m. on July 6.

Security reported that they spotted Kendrick Oakley following a woman around the store and using his cell phone to photograph/record underneath her skirt when she was not looking.

On August 6th, 2025, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office charged Oakley with 11 counts of Peeping Tom with Photographic/Electronic Equipment.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Oakley’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS.