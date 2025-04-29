Local

Police searching for Tulsa mother after daughter dies of fentanly overdose

By Ben Morgan
Khearston Brown (Tulsa Police Department)
TULSA, Okla. — A warrant has been issued for a mother’s arrest after her 3-year-old child died of a fentanyl overdose.

On May 29th of last year, Tulsa Police responded to a home near East 56th Street North and Peoria for a call about a child’s death.

A 3-year-old girl was found dead by her mother Khearston Brown.

In January of this year, the medical examiner confirmed the child died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine.

Brown has been charged with child neglect.

Police are asking if you know where she is to call Crime Stoppers.

