Police searching for suspect in deadly north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they’re looking for a 26-year-old man who’s a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened near Admiral and Sheridan on Sunday night.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Juan, aka Jose, Antonio Rodriguez Campa, who they believe shot and killed his roommate, Mario Adrian Munoz, on Sunday.

According to police, on Sunday night officers responded to a shooting at a home near East Jasper Street and North 67th East Avenue.

“Around 10:30 p.m. or so officers were called to East Jasper and found a man who had been shot,” said Tulsa Police Lieutenant Brandon Watkins.

Police believe Rodriguez Campa shot him over money.

“Best we could tell there was an argument over rent between a couple of roommates and it escalated,” Watkins said.

Police said Munoz was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.

Now police need the community’s help finding Rodriguez Campa.

“We have talked to some people who were there but obviously we are still looking for the suspect,” Watkins said.

Police released seven different pictures on Facebook. They said Rodriguez Campa is around 150 pounds and 5 foot 7 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police also said he has a Playboy Bunny tattoo on his right shoulder and tattoos on his forearms.

“We are trying to narrow down more information,” said Watkins.

Rodriguez Campa is the latest suspect in a year already full of homicides. So far there have been eight to start the year - seven in January and now this one in February.

It far surpasses the total of killings from last year at this time when we saw only three.

“If you know something call Crime Stoppers or police non-emergency number,” Watkins said.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers can be reached at 918-596-COPS.