Police on scene of shooting at apartment complex in west Tulsa

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in West Tulsa.

A nearby school, Eugene Field Elementary, is on lockdown.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. they responded to multiple calls about a shooting at an apartment complex near 17th and Southwest Boulevard.

Police said officers located a female shooting victim inside an apartment who was rushed to the hospital.

FOX23 and KRMG are on the scene where there’s a large police presence. Officers can be seen pointing guns at a window in what appears to be a standoff.

Police say they’re working to get the suspected shooter to come out of the apartment. In the meantime, police say the public should avoid the area.




