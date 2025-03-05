Police say two teenagers shot in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in east Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to reports of a 17-year-old shooting victim near 31st and 129th around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Within a few minutes, another call reported another 17-year-old victim around the corner.

TPD said the victims were not cooperative, but a witness told officers about an altercation between the two victims and two suspects, which led to the shooting.

No other information was released.