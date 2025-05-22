Local

Police say they tracked stolen cell phone to burglary suspect

By Steve Berg
Miqueas Macedo Courtesy: Tulsa County
Tulsa Police track down a burglary suspect, thanks in part, they say, to what he stole.

Tulsa Police say 38-year-old Miqueas Macedo was seen fleeing a house near Admiral and Harvard Tuesday morning with a backpack filled with tools and also, they found out later, with a cell phone from the house.

That turned out to be a bad idea for him, because police say they tracked the phone to a house about a mile away, where they say they found Macedo, along with thousands of dollars of tools and guns, as well as multiple driver’s licenses, debit cards, and credit cards, that are connected to at least 8 different victims.

They say the house is not even his, and that he was using an extension cord to steal electricity from neighbors.

