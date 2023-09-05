Police say they are investigating Tulsa’s 36th homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say they responded to a 911 call about a man who was lying in the parking lot of Apache Manor around 11:00 Monday night.

Officers say when they got on scene they found the man lying motionless next to a running vehicle.

Officer Danny Bean says the officers didn’t find any blood on the scene and the man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bean says doctors found a bullet hole from a small caliber weapon in the man’s armpit and it appears he bled out internally.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Gregory Robinson.

Police have not released any suspect information, but say that witnesses say they heard a gunshot.

This is Tulsa’s 36th homicide of the year.

