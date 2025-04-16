Local

Police say 2 people shot outside Tulsa restaurant

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in east Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings near 41st and Sheridan on Wednesday just before 2 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was treated and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim who left the scene was also located with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Using surveillance footage, investigators identified a suspect vehicle and tracked it down to a Whataburger, arresting two suspects.

Police said the victims and two suspects did not know each other and left Buffalo Wild Wings at the same time. The two suspects allegedly got into their vehicle and drove around the parking lot, firing shots at the victims.

No identities were released.

