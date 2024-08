TULSA, Okla. — Police responded to a standoff that has since ended in a neighborhood near 31st and Yale in midtown Tulsa on Wednesday.

A Tulsa Police spokesperson said it started as a domestic violence call.

Police had an apartment surrounded and were making announcements for a man inside to come out.

They believed he may have a gun.

The victim was treated by EMSA at the scene and left.

No arrest has been made at this time, but police are still investigating.