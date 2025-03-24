POLICE: Homeless man shot, killed after attacking homeowner

Tulsa police said a homeless man was shot and killed in east Tulsa Monday afternoon.

According to officers, the homeless man attacked a homeowner who was working on his vehicle in his driveway near Admiral and 193rd East Avenue.

Police said the homeless man, who was apparently known to people in the area, rushed the homeowner with a baseball bat.

TPD said the homeowner grabbed his gun and shot the homeless man in the upper torso.

The homeless man died at the scene.

Officers said the homeowner fully was cooperative with the police investigation.