Broken Arrow Police remind drivers NOT to pull over on inside shoulder

If police signal for you to pull over on the highway, you need to do it.

Just don’t do it on the INSIDE shoulder.

In a post on Facebook, Broken Arrow Police say it’s happened during four different traffic stops on the highway in the past week.

Police say that’s a lot more dangerous than the right-hand, outside shoulder.

And you might be surprised to know that it’s also illegal.

Police also remind people the same rule applies when you move over for emergency vehicles: Use the outside lane.

