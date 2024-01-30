Local

POLICE: Man cuts off ankle monitor, ends up in police standoff

By Skyler Cooper

Carlos Rubalcaba (Tulsa Police Department)

By Skyler Cooper

Police swarmed the Best Budget Inn near Admiral and Sheridan Monday to help parole officers with a fugitive, Tulsa police said.

Officers said Carlos Rubalcaba had been on probation and was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. Police said the Department of Corrections was immediately notified when Rubalcaba removed the device.

TPD said Rubalcaba was inside a room at the Best Budget Inn and refused to surrender for several hours.

“After a couple of hours of failed attempts to verbally convince the suspect to vacate the hotel room, we introduced a canaster of olfactory and ocular irritant (tear gas). This deployment proved to be effective and the suspect exited the room coughing and tearing up.” TPD posted on social media.

Even after leaving the room, police said the suspect was still not cooperating, forcing officers to use pepper balls to get him to comply with orders.

Rubalcaba was taken into custody without further incident.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!