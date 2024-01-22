Police looking for suspect, victim’s car in latest homicide

Tulsa police said homicide detectives are on the case after a man was found dead inside a home Sunday evening.

According to TPD , officers found 65-year-old Cecil Busby dead inside a house near Admiral and Memorial at about 7PM Sunday.

Police said the victim’s car, a red or maroon Nissan Juke, is missing and was likely stolen. It has an Oklahoma tag with the number ODU-291.

“Anyone who spots the vehicle should call 911.” TPD said. “Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling, and rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest.”

Reference case 2024-003205.



