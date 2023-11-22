Police looking for suspect in North Tulsa hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said one person is dead after a hit-and-run on North Peoria Avenue between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North.

Police said at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received calls about a person lying in the street in the area.

Tulsa County Deputies also saw this and informed TPD, police said.

TPD said when they got to the scene, the Tulsa Fire Department had attempted life-saving measures, but the man had died.

TPD also said a damaged bicycle was found on the scene.

Northbound and southbound traffic was blocked while police investigated but the road is now open.

🚧 TRAFFIC FATALITY - ROAD CLOSED 🚧 ***UPDATE*** The road has been reopened WE ARE ON THE SCENE OF A TRAFFIC FATALITY... Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023



