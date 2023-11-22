Local

Police looking for suspect in North Tulsa hit-and-run

By Ben Morgan

Tulsa police Tulsa police

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said one person is dead after a hit-and-run on North Peoria Avenue between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North.

Police said at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received calls about a person lying in the street in the area.

Tulsa County Deputies also saw this and informed TPD, police said.

TPD said when they got to the scene, the Tulsa Fire Department had attempted life-saving measures, but the man had died.

TPD also said a damaged bicycle was found on the scene.

Northbound and southbound traffic was blocked while police investigated but the road is now open.

🚧 TRAFFIC FATALITY - ROAD CLOSED 🚧 ***UPDATE*** The road has been reopened WE ARE ON THE SCENE OF A TRAFFIC FATALITY...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday, November 21, 2023


Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!