Police arrest suspect in shooting death outside south Tulsa laundromat

By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting that apparently happened outside a laundromat near 61st and Peoria last night.

They say the first call they got related to the shooting happened when the victim - 47-year-old Jermaine Wherry - showed up at OSU Medical Center around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police say Wherry died a short time later.

After doing some investigation, police say they believe he was likely shot as he was getting into a vehicle outside the laundromat.

45 year-old Phillip Wright has been arrested in connection with the crime. Tulsa Police say he’s being booked on a complaint of First Degree Murder.

Police haven’t released any more details about a motive.

They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

