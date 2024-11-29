Local

Police kill man with a machete in Broken Arrow

By April Hill
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police say they responded to a domestic call at 101st and Elm around 11:30 Friday morning.

While on scene, officers say they were confronted by an individual armed with a machete.

Officers say in response to the immediate threat posed by the individual, one officer discharged their weapon, striking the male.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The officers involved did not suffer major injuries.

The names of the people involved are not yet being released to the public until all of the family can be notified.

