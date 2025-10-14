Police investigating stabbing at east Tulsa hotel

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a stabbing at an east Tulsa hotel.

TPD responded to a stabbing call at 12:15 p.m. Monday, at the Southern Comfort Hotel, located at 1011 S. Garnett Road. Officers reportedly went across the street and found the victim with a severe injury to his arm.

The victim was immediately treated by officers and the Tulsa Fire Department and was transported to St. Francis Hospital by EMSA.

Police say the victim and suspect were in the northwest parking lot of the hotel when an altercation took place and the suspect attacked the victim with an edged weapon.

The suspect fled the scene north on Garnett in a black Honda. Police located the car in north Tulsa and are working on locating the suspect.

Police say the victim’s injury were not life-threatening.