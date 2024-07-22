Local

Police investigating shooting during burglary in midtown Tulsa

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a burglary that turned into a shooting Monday morning in midtown Tulsa.

Police say someone was attempting to break into a house near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road around 2:00 a.m. when the homeowner shot the intruder. The intruder was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

“The homeowner had interrupted a burglary and shots had been fired from inside the residence and the suspect was hit,” said Lt. Katy Whitehead with the Tulsa Police Department.

Police say the intruder may have been involved in other break-ins in the area Monday morning.

