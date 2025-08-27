Police investigating injury crash; both drivers fled the scene.

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a crash that happened near Pine and Garnett around 3:30 this morning.

The accident shut down Pine Street for a couple of hours.

Officers found a silver car upside down when they got there, but there was no one inside the car.

The passenger of the car was ejected, found, and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Tire tracks led investigators to a black SUV hidden in a wooded area.

Police say the driver of the SUV fled the scene, but later called to report the crash.

TPD says they are still looking for the driver of the silver car and investigating what led up to the crash.