TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a stabbing at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning.

Police say the stabbing happened at the Addison Apartments near East Admiral Place and Highway 169 just before 4 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay, police say.

Police do not know who stabbed the man because witnesses on the scene were not cooperating.