Police investigate shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the East Central Village Apartments near Admiral and North 129th East Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Jerod Lum was on the scene and told KRMG, “We got out there and there was a victim laying in front of the apartments. Several people were around, trying to help him actually. And they gave us a description of the suspect.”

Sgt. Lum tells KRMG the victim, in his 30s, was shot three times, but is in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect details.

Police say the shooting has no connection to the earlier shootings in Tulsa, and this was just an argument between two individuals.