Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in south Tulsa Friday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a shooting at Savannah Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria around 1:30 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a 16-year-old victim who had been shot twice in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers received conflicting stories from witnesses at the scene. No suspect has been located as of 7 a.m.the