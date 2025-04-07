Local

Police investigate shooting at north Tulsa apartment complex

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Tulsa Police Department
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured at a north Tulsa apartment complex on Sunday.

Police said that around 4:50 a.m., officers were called to East Central Village, near East Admiral Place and North 129th East Avenue, regarding a shooting.

The caller told police a man with gunshot wounds was inside a truck in the parking lot of the complex. The caller said the man had been shot in the side of the chest but could stand.

The caller told police she had heard gunshots in the area.

On the scene, the victim told police he had been in a shootout with the people who shot him. The shootout took place around cars in the parking lot. The victim said the suspect ran away and that he had lost his gun somewhere.

The victim was transported to the hospital and appears to be stable, police said.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!