Police investigate north Tulsa shooting that injured 11-year-old

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl in north Tulsa on Monday.

Tulsa Police said gunshots were fired at a house on North Main Street near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard.

Police said an 11-year-old girl inside the house was shot and is expected to be OK.

Tulsa Police told FOX23 that two people were shooting at each other and the 11-year-old who was shot was not involved.

Multiple houses were hit, police said.

Tulsa Police are searching for the individuals involved in the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). You can remain anonymous when calling.

