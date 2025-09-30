Police identify shooter in South Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting in south Tulsa on Sunday.

At around 9 p.m., 21-year-old Roderick Teague was walking with some friends near 60th and Peoria, where several people were hanging out in a nearby parking lot.

Teague and his friends approached the group in the parking lot, and one of the members of the crowd pulled out a pistol and shot multiple times at Teague, who collapsed to the ground.

After everyone in the parking lot took off in different directions, one of Teague’s friends returned and put him in their car before rushing him to the hospital. Teague later died in the hospital.

Officers arrived after Teague had been taken to the hospital, and the suspect was no longer in the area.

Police said after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, detectives identified the suspected shooter as 24-year-old Jocquan Jordan. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder on Monday.

Officers are actively trying to track down Jordan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.