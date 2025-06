TULSA, Okla. — One person died after a motorcycle crash in north Tulsa last Friday.

According to Tulsa Police, the crash around 3 p.m. last Friday near 46th Street North just east of US-169.

North Tulsa Motorcycle Crash Tulsa Police Department

Police said a motorcycle rider, identified as Michael Rowell, collided with a pickup truck carrying a trailer. Rowell died on scene and the truck driver was uninjured.