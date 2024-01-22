Local

POLICE: Icy roads thwart cart theft

By Skyler Cooper

Stolen Hyundai Sonata (Tulsa Police Department)

Last night’s freezing rain might not have stopped a couple of people from trying to steal a car, but according to police, the icy roads hindered their plans.

Tulsa police said a silver Hyundai Sonata was stolen from near 51st Street North and Peoria around 8pm Sunday. TPD said an officer spotted the car at Chamberlain Park, just a few blocks away from where the theft happened.

Police said the icy conditions got the best of the suspects, leading them to hop a curb and get stuck. Officers said two suspects jumped out and ran away from the scene.

After setting up a perimeter, TPD said a 16-year-old male suspect was caught. They’re still investigating to find out who the other suspect is, police say.

The Tulsa Police Department offered this salient advice:

“As we start unthawing from these treacherous conditions, please continue to drive cautiously and look out for other motorists. If you are thinking about stealing a car...don’t, and figure out why you are thinking about stealing a car in the first place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling. Reference case 2024-003211.


