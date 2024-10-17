Police on the hunt for man charged in two violent crimes this year

Tulsa police said 24-year-old Tylan Bell is on their most wanted list for two violent crimes earlier this year.

TPD said detectives actively looking for Bell, who is charged in an April 2024 shooting and a May 2024 assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Bell is around 5′10″ and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about Tylan Bell and his whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, reference case 2024-025995.

TPD said rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest.