Police give all-clear after bomb threat investigation at Union elementary school

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A Union Public Schools elementary school was given the all-clear after police investigated a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

Union Public Schools said the Tulsa Police Department investigated a bomb threat at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road.

Union Public Schools said the threat came from social media. Bomb-sniffing K-9s were brought in to investigate the threat.

The district said school will start at 10:30 a.m. School buses will pick up students at 10 a.m.

