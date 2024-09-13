Police dive team searching Bird Creek for missing Tulsa man

Tulsa Police gave an update today on their search for 60-year-old Christopher Coulston, who’s been missing for a week and a half now.

They say the Tulsa Police Department’s dive team joined homicide detectives today in searching Bird Creek near Oxley Nature Center.

Coulston’s pickup truck was found parked nearby, on the north side of Mohawk Golf Course.

Police say the truck had apparently been there for a couple of days unattended but say there were no signs of foul play.

Police say they’ve been out searching the area all week.

Coulston’s family says they don’t know of any reason that he would have been in that area.

