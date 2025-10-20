Police arrest suspect in Schlegel Park homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said they’ve arrested a suspect for the homicide that occurred at Schlegel Park on Friday.

On Friday, police responded to reports stating a man had been shot and killed at Schlegel Park near West 53rd Place and South 40th West Avenue.

According to TPD, surveillance video captured the suspect arriving at the park wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark blue athletic pants, black tennis shoes, a do-rag, and a white mask.

Officers said the man fired several times at the victim before he ran northwest and got inside a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Investigators said they used surveillance video and witness statements to identify the suspect as Dwight Lee Busby III.

On Saturday, officers said they obtained search warrants for a residence where Busby was staying and the Chevrolet Tahoe.

During the search, officers said they were able to locate similar clothing to what was observed in the surveillance video and a gun that matched crime scene evidence.

After being arrested, the department said Busby confessed to the shooting and said he had a personal grudge against the victim from two years earlier that stemmed from an incident with laced marijuana.

Busby was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge.