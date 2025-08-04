Police arrest man accused of slashing woman’s throat at Tulsa bus stop

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to a stabbing at the Denver Avenue Station in downtown Tulsa on Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 1 p.m., they responded to several reports of a stabbing at the bus station. Officers said a woman was stabbed in the neck by a man as she was exiting the bus. The bus driver called for security and the police.

Witnesses told police the suspect left the area on foot. He was later found by police and identified as 42-year-old Robert Rhoades, who was taken into custody.

Police found a bloody knife in his pocket and said he had blood on his clothing.

Rhoades and the victim, a 43-year-old woman, boarded the bus at the 81st Street and Lewis Avenue stop near Walmart. The bus driver and other witnesses told officers that Rhoades sat behind the woman and the two never spoke or interacted with each other.

Once they arrived at the Denver Avenue Station, police said Rhoades allegedly assaulted the woman by slicing her throat before leaving the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police said that she is in stable condition following surgery.

The Denver Avenue Station is still open and providing transportation services.

Rhoades was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and false impersonation. He is also being held on a fugitive from justice warrant from Missouri.