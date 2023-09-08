Local

PODCAST: Tulsa’s Gathering Place celebrates 5-year anniversary

By Skyler Cooper

Williams Lodge at Gathering Place (Skyler Cooper)

The 66-acre, $465 million dollar park along the Arkansas River in Tulsa is now five years old.

Gathering Place opened on September 8th, 2018 after four years of construction.

Gathering Place Opening Day The public enters Gathering Place for the first time on Sept. 8, 2018. (Skyler Cooper)

Millions of visitors have strolled through the park since it opened.

To find out what might be in store for the future of Gathering Place, we talked to Executive Director Julio Badin for an episode of Full Access OK.

Click here to listen to the Full Access OK Podcast with Julio Badin

Gathering Place has multiple events planned to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Click here to see the events


