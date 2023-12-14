Local

PODCAST: Musicians choose Tulsa over other cities because of the Church Studio

By Skyler Cooper

The Church Studio (Skyler Cooper)

KRMG’s Full Access OK Podcast sat down with the Owner and CEO of the Church Studio, Teresa Knox, to discuss the church’s storied history and the path it’s on now.

She tells the story of how she sent a letter to the church’s previous owner asking to buy it. It took some convincing, she admits.

You’ll also hear about her goal to create a working recording studio, not a tourist attraction. She also explains how she’s learned to embrace the fact that it became a tourist attraction anyway.

Knox said musicians are choosing to travel to Tulsa and record at the Church Studio, rather than recording in other places like Nashville or Austin.

Listen as Skyler Cooper and Steve Berg chat with Teres Knox.

Listen to the podcast here

Church Studio | Full Access OK (Skyler Cooper)

