PODCAST: Inside the Outsiders House Museum Part 1

By now, you may know of the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa. Perhaps you’ve even been there.

But you may not know how the house went from nearly being demolished to the celebrated destination it is today.

KRMG’s Skyler Cooper and Steve Berg met up with the museum’s owner and creator, Danny Boy O’Connor, for an episode of the Full Access OK Podcast to get the backstory.

The house on the city’s north side was used in the filming of the 1983 film adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s ‘The Outsiders.’

It was occupied by renters when O’Connor, a founding member of hip-hop group House of Pain, found it while spending a few days in Tulsa on tour.

How it went from an obscure house in north Tulsa to the museum it is today is quite a story.

Listen to Inside the Outsiders House Museum, Part One to hear O’Connor tell how it all went down.



