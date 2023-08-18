‘Plague’ of beer-swigging raccoons trashing people’s homes and eating their pets are causing ‘catast

There’s a massive raccoon problem in Germany.

Media reports in Berlin refer to the problem as “a plague of beer-swigging raccoons trashing peoples homes and eating their pets”!

Homeowners returning home from traveling are being hit with massive repair bills, up to €10,000, which is close to $11,000.

The Daily Mail reports “besides drinking beer, the animals have also been seen munching on fish and pet rabbits during their invasions”.

An estimated 1,000 raccoons live in Berlin, where they have been spotted residing in boarding buses and state high schools, as well as scavenging in the city’s gardens.

You can shoot the raccoons there, but since they don’t like shooting them, they’re trapping the critters, castrating or sterilizing them.

Video shows a raccoon outside of a high-rise building, running from window to window, trying to avoid trappers with nets.







