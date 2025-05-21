Pittsburg County officials declare state of emergency as tornado recovery efforts continue

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — The Pittsburg County Board of Commissioners officially declared a state of emergency to help the ongoing tornado recovery efforts. The declaration opens the door for potential state and federal assistance.

County officials said the tornado’s path reportedly stretched from Pittsburg to Hones Academy near Hartshorne before going into the next county.

Early estimated numbers of impacted structures have since increased as crews continue to evaluate damage.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital after being hit by a beam, but no fatalities have been reported.

Further damage assessment is the goal for Wednesday, according to county officials, and emergency crews have been split up into five divisions to cover different parts of the impacted area.

Crews have been instructed to speak directly with residents when they find damaged homes to better understand the severity of the damage.

The county said the data is crucial in determining the needs of the community and will help strengthen efforts to get funding and support through formal disaster relief programs.

County officials said the Pittsburg water plant still remains without power, but a water buffalo has been made available to residents at Pittsburg Public School.

Access to the Blanco area continues to be restricted as only emergency responders, residents with essential needs and approved volunteers are allowed to enter, but have to register at the staging area in Blanco.

Counselors and nurses are also available for anyone who needs mental health support following the storm.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management shared the following statement in part:

“Pittsburg County Emergency Management thanks all state, local, and tribal partners who have stepped up to assist in this response. Their collaboration has been essential to ensuring public safety and delivering needed services to affected communities.”

To report any storm-related damage to homes, businesses or property, click here.