Pittsburg County man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for unregistered explosive device

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A Pittsburg County man was sentenced to over two years in prison for Possession of an Unregistered Explosive Device.

Investigators said they responded to blast reports at the home of Jerry Brandon Pearce on Sept. 4, 2024.

Once they reached the home, agents reported that Pearce and two bystanders had been injured by a modified and unregistered grenade that had accidentally gone off.

Investigators reported that Pearce also had materials that could be used to build more grenades in his possession.

“This case underscores the serious danger posed by illegal and unregistered explosive devices,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “Thanks to the swift response and thorough investigation by our law enforcement partners, a potentially deadly situation was contained before further harm occurred. Our office remains committed to prosecuting those who violate federal firearm laws and to supporting initiatives like Project Safe Neighborhoods that protect our communities from violent crime.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Pearce pleaded guilty to owning an explosive device not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record in November 2024.

“Pearce’s actions were egregious and could have been fatal,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Pearce put his own interests ahead of the safety of the community and caused immense harm. Such caustic conduct cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Pearce was officially sentenced to 25 months in prison. He will be taken to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve out his non-paroleable sentence.