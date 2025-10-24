Pistol-whipping at McDonalds lands 3 behind bars

Three people are in custody after an alleged pistol-whipping incident at the 18th and Garnett McDonalds.

Two of the three suspect are minors, but 18-year old Diego Sanchez Martin was arrested for assault and battery, resisting arrest, pointing a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and gang-related offenses.

On October 10th, Tulsa police were called out to a McDonalds were three people were assaulted and pistol-whipped, including a pregnant woman. The suspects pointed a gun at the victims and then physically attacked them, reports said.

On Tuesday, Tulsa Police saw the suspect’s vehicle, and after a short car chase, the suspects took off on foot but were apprehended thanks to K-9 units and a helicopter.

Police said, the two juveniles and taken to the Tulsa County Community Intervention Center.